JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Another round of power outages has people throughout the state in the dark. Some for the second time in two weeks.

The outages hit after last night’s heavy snowstorm.

DTE officials said more than 180,000 customers are without power. The utility company said its storm response team is working “as quickly as possible” to make repairs and restore every home impacted.

The company predicts that 95% of its customers will have their lights back on by the end of the day Monday.

Consumers Energy in Jackson, Hillsdale and Coldwater were hit the hardest when it comes to outages, but many have since had their power restored.

Consumers reports that 9,000 of its customers lost power due to the storm. Right now, nearly 350 remain in the dark.