LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) — What would you do for a friend in need? Current and former Michigan State University students organized a GoFundMe for their friend who lost her home to the Palisades Fire last week.

Sydney Morrison, a senior at Michigan State University, witnessed the smoke outside her home and saw the flames make their way to her neighborhood.

“I had seen a lot of smoke from our backyard, and even from our front yard it was kind of just smoke everywhere, and kind of just wondering like, oh gosh is this gonna hit our house,” said Morrison.

Morrison is one of thousands of people who lost their homes to the wildfires in California.

“Before we left, I like said to my house I said, ‘Don’t don’t burn on me today’,” said Morrison.

Morrison, her mom, and her dog all evacuated with her next-door neighbors, and then the next day, she made a tragic discovery.

“The following day we saw on the news that our neighborhood had burned down,” said Morrison.

Childhood memories, furniture, and pictures have now turned to dust., but luckily, her family was able to save a few things.

“The important documents, got photos, got things that weren’t going to be replaceable basically,” said Morrison.

However, it doesn’t replace the memories that were lost.

“That house is my dad, it has my dad written all over it,” said Morrison. “I brought only pictures of my dad because I knew that the rest would be on my phone saved.”

After Rayna Gold and Noel Harrison learned their friend had lost her home, they jumped into action.

“She literally sent like a video of like the view of like her backyard, and all you can see is just like this wall of smoke like coming in,” said Harrison.

Gold says she and Harrison decided to make a fundraiser for their friend.

“What is something we can do to help?” said Gold. “And GoFundMe’s are so easy to make. So I wasn’t gonna not make one.”

The GoFundMe has now raised close to $9,000.

“We want her to feel supported, and just like comforted a little bit,” said Gold.

If you’re interested in helping the Morrison family, click here.