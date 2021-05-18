Friends of Moores Park Pool donates $30,000 to City of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Friends of Moores Park Pool has donated $30,000 to the City of Lansing to help offset the costs of the Moores Park Pool assessment.

The City of Lansing received an assessment from WTA Architects (WTA) detailing the costs of repairs and maintenance associated with reopening the pool.

WTA, a Saginaw based group, is known for aiding in the preservation of historic Michigan locations.

“On behalf of the City, we are grateful for the generous donation from the Friends of Moores Park Pool. The WTA assessment gives us a better understanding of the work required to restore, renovate and plan for sustainable use of the pool,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

The Moores Park Pool, originally known as the J.H. Moores Memorial Natatorium, was built in 1922 and is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This is the oldest remaining Bintz pool in America designed by Lansing’s own City Engineer Wesley Bintz. Being such an old structure, it has a different realm of maintenance issues than that of a modern pool,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske for the City of Lansing in a press release.

“The WTA assessment is the blueprint that will help guide us. We look forward to collaborating with the Friends of Moores Park Pool on our next steps.”