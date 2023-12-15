LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fruitcake is a sweet and shy little calico kitty who lived in a home full of too many cats before she came to the shelter.
Now, she just wants a quieter home where she can bond with her new mom and/or dad. Fruitcake doesn’t actively seek out attention, but she leans in and purrs quietly when you rub her ears or chin.
“Her feet are stained yellow, so she must have had a rough time recently, but she’s trying really hard to be brave,” said Fruitcake’s friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.
Fruitcake is likely to do well in most any calico-kitty-loving-home.
She is 1 year old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can find out more about more about her by clicking here or by calling 517-676-8370.
ICACS is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event until tomorrow (Friday.) The adoption fee for cats is just $10, and it’s just $25 to adopt a dog.
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.