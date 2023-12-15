LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fruitcake is a sweet and shy little calico kitty who lived in a home full of too many cats before she came to the shelter.

Now, she just wants a quieter home where she can bond with her new mom and/or dad. Fruitcake doesn’t actively seek out attention, but she leans in and purrs quietly when you rub her ears or chin.

“Her feet are stained yellow, so she must have had a rough time recently, but she’s trying really hard to be brave,” said Fruitcake’s friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Fruitcake is 1 year old. This sweet and shy girl wants a quieter home, preferably, and some nice ear-and-chin scratches. (ICACS)

Fruitcake is likely to do well in most any calico-kitty-loving-home.

She is 1 year old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can find out more about more about her by clicking here or by calling 517-676-8370.

ICACS is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event until tomorrow (Friday.) The adoption fee for cats is just $10, and it’s just $25 to adopt a dog.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.