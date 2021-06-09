Fully vaccinated Spartans now allowed indoors without mask

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Beginning today fully vaccinated students, staff, and, faculty of Michigan State University can now enter indoor spaces on campus and property governed by MSU without a face mask.

According to a recent statement from President Stanley Jr, MSU will ask faculty, staff, students, and guests to self-verify their vaccination status before coming to campus each day using the university’s daily health form.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated decline to answer the vaccination status questions must continue wearing a face mask indoors and physically distance from others, with limited exceptions.

Presidents Stanly also says quote “If you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine soon. It is the best way to return to normal, and I know many of us want those typical college experiences, together, in the fall.”