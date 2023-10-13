LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Ted Lawson have been announced.

On Friday, Oct. 20, Estes Leadley, 325 W. Washtenaw St., will host two visitations. The first from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The next day, Saturday, Oct. 21, a visitation at Tabernacle of David Church, 2645 W. Holmes Rd., will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral services will start at 1 p.m. and a luncheon will follow the funeral services.

Estes-Leadley also has an obituary for Lawson.

The community has also launched a Go Fund Me to assist Lawson’s family pay funeral expenses.

Lawson was the secretary for the Ingham County Democratic Party.

Lawson was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s west side while knocking on doors to support a Lansing City Council candidate. 15-year-old Lamar Kemp has been charged in the shooting by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. He has been charged as an adult.