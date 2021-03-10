Funeral homes call for looser restrictions to aid grieving families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, final goodbyes have been dampened due to virus mitigation restrictions. Hospitals have visitor limits and funeral attendance is capped.

Funeral home owners are growing more frustrated with state rules that continue to limit funerals to just 25 people while restrictions for restaurants and other venues have eased.

“I can have more people attend the funeral luncheon than the funeral,” Heritage Life Story Funeral Homes Vice President Matt Hollebeek said.

Hollebeek said he feels defeated after reaching out to the state health department, the governor’s office and local lawmakers but getting back only generic replies. He said that makes it harder for him to explain the restrictions to families who are grieving.

Hollebeek said many aren’t aware that the 25-person cap on funerals is still in place. He said he has had to have difficult conversations about which of the deceased person’s children or grandchildren will be allowed in.

Michigan has some of the most restrictive funeral rules in the Great Lakes area. Minnesota allows 50% capacity, Illinois set the cap at 50 people and Indiana 250 people. In Ohio, there are no limits.

“We are so concerned about the physical health of our community. What is this doing to the mental health of our community?” Hollebeek wondered. “We have families that we serve, they still have not had a funeral.”

Restrictions are not giving loved ones a chance to properly grieve, which Hollebeek says is important.

“It’s everything, really. It allows you to recognize that a death has occurred and it allows you to start your life without that person here,” he said.

News 8 reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to learn why funeral restrictions have not been loosened. A spokesperson replied with a generic statement that didn’t mention funeral homes.

“Is it a matter of people coming together and hugging each other. Let’s talk about that,” Hollebeek said. “I was just on an airplane last week three in a half hours, that’s completely acceptable. I wasn’t hugging the person next to me, but I might as well been.”

He said he is willing to take whatever precautions are needed to increase the number people who can attend a funeral.

“We just want a discussion,” he added. “Can we talk about it, can we work on it together?”