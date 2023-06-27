Keegan (left) and his mother and brother.

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – The funeral for 13-year-old Keegan Schneeberger, one of two teens killed in a Laingsburg car crash on June 20, is scheduled for Thursday.

The family will receive mourners from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes in Laingsburg.

Schneeberger’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the House of Prayer in Haslett. The family will also be receiving visitors one-hour prior to the service.

The other teen that died in the crash, 16-year-old Dustin Winans, had his funeral service Tuesday at Watkins Brothers.