EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The families of Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner laid their loved ones to rest Saturday after they were shot and killed Monday during a mass shooting at MSU.

Fraser and Verner are two of three students, including Arielle Anderson, that died in that shooting.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered to celebrate and honor their lives.

Hundreds of people filled the St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church to pay their respects to Brain Fraser.

Fraser grew up in Grosse Pointe and was a sophomore at Michigan State University studying business. He was also the president for their chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. At a visitation, people that knew him describe him as one of a kind.

“Everyone is going to miss him. He always had a big smile. The nicest most polite kid you’d ever want to meet..” elizabeth russano mother of brains close friend

Going on at the same time was the funeral for Alexandria Verner. The funeral was at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson where she was an active member in the community.

Verner was junior at Michigan State University studying integrated biology and anthropology. An an email sent by her former Superintendent describes Verner as being incredibly loved by everyone and that she was a tremendous student, athlete, leader, and exemplified kindness in her everyday live.

Arielle Anderson’s funeral will be held on Tuesday at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist church in Detroit.