ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – A funnel cloud was spotted in Ithaca Thursday afternoon.

The funnel was spotted less than one day after a series of thunderstorms rolled through Michigan, knocking out power for over 150,000 residents and killing at least one person.

When a thunderstorm begins rotating, a wall cloud forms. Once the wall cloud forms, a thunderstorm can then develop a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud looks like a tornado but isn’t actually considered a tornado unless it touches the ground.

Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.

Just last May, a funnel cloud touched down in Gaylord, turning into a tornado. Around 44 people were killed.

Video of the cloud was caught by a 6 News viewer, you can watch the cloud in the video player above.