Furnace gas leak nearly kills 2 people in Ionia County

IONIA CO., Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say carbon monoxide from a leaking furnace almost killed two people on Thursday.

Two people were found unresponsive in a home by another citizen who’d stopped to check on them at the 4000 block of Jackson Road in Boston Township.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Saranac Fire Department and LIFE EMS (supported by Portland Ambulance) were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders took an 81-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man from the residence after they had fallen unconscious and stopped breathing.

Initial investigation determined there was a carbon monoxide and exhaust-gas leak from the furnace of the home.

Both people were revived by paramedics and Saranac Fire Department Personnel and were taken to Spectrum Butterworth in critical but stable condition.

There were no carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible, and is generated by stoves, furnaces, or even your refrigerator.

Officials say the incident is a reminder for our citizens to have working carbon monoxide detectors in the home, and to have your furnace properly serviced and/or inspected to make sure it’s working safely.