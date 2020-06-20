GALLERY: Black Lives Matter Murals across the U.S.

The Republican National Committee announced Saturday that the Trump campaign, RNC and joint fundraising committees raised $74 million in May, a record for them in monthly fundraising. But for the first time in this election cycle, Joe Biden and the DNC brought in more money in a month than Mr. Trump, with Biden's campaign reporting a more than $80 million cash haul in May.

Mr. Trump maintains a massive cash war chest. According to the RNC, its entities had $265 million cash on hand at the end of last month after raising more than $817 million over the course of the 2020 election season so far.