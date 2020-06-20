GALLERY: Black Lives Matter Murals across the U.S.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Many cities have been painting Black Lives Matter murals in their downtown area as a response to the nationwide conversation surrounding police brutality against the Black community.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin:
#Milwaukee’s black lives matter street mural is coming along nicely on MLK and Locust. #JuneteenthDay pic.twitter.com/2nZ6qZ3gW4— Christine Flores (@CFlorestv) June 19, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina:
A group of artists in North Carolina painted a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural on a busy road in Charlotte, similar to the one painted outside of the White House. https://t.co/XL6vgeK89P pic.twitter.com/OM2ninj3sO— ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2020
Washington, District of Columbia:
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OQg6977n5r— Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 5, 2020
Brooklyn, New York:
Drone footage shows New York City's first 'Black Lives Matter' street mural, painted in bright yellow on Fulton Street in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. https://t.co/NiawGfISKo pic.twitter.com/74txCex2bo— ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2020
Seattle, Washington:
Drone footage shows a massive Black Lives Matter mural on the streets of Seattle’s ‘autonomous zone’ protest. https://t.co/fbwIWXJXn5 pic.twitter.com/4V2yiWUQ0j— ABC News ( @ABC) June 12, 2020
Hollywood, California:
UPDATE: I have ordered crews to stop the removal of the ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER art installation on #Hollywood Blvd. Repairs will now be made so its powerful message can continue resonating from #Hollywood to the rest of the world. #AllBlackLivesMatter— Mitch O’Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) June 16, 2020
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/7eEYLokY0H
San Francisco, California:
A big show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in San Francisco. The city now has its own mural stretching 3 blocks on Fulton St. from City Hall to the African American Art & Culture Complex near Webster St @KPIXtv #BLM #SanFrancisco #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/0KvmdlqVRf— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) June 13, 2020
Fresno, California:
Mayor Lee Brand and the Fresno City Council officially proclaimed June 18, “Black Lives Matter Day” in the city of Fresno. Meantime, hundreds of community members painted a mural outside city hall.— Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) June 19, 2020
📸: Josh Conder pic.twitter.com/QI2g43gTK6