GALLERY: Black Lives Matter Murals across the U.S.

Several local artists painted Black Live Matter mural on the street during a Juneteenth 2020 celebration outside the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Many cities have been painting Black Lives Matter murals in their downtown area as a response to the nationwide conversation surrounding police brutality against the Black community.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

Charlotte, North Carolina:

Washington, District of Columbia:

Brooklyn, New York:

Seattle, Washington:

Hollywood, California:

San Francisco, California:

Fresno, California:

