GALLERY: Jackson makes a splash for a good cause

CLARK LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) – Several hundred thrill-seekers gathered near Jackson for a polar plunge benefiting special Olympic athletes around the state on Saturday.

The event was just one of 24 taking place in Michigan this weekend benefiting Special Olympics Michigan.

“It’s awesome to be able to do this again. We had a big response, big turnout this year,” said Jason Duncan.

For more than ten years, Duncan has been organizing events for Special Olympics Michigan like the polar plunge. He said that last year’s event had to be virtual because of COVID-19 concerns. But this year, he and his team welcomed back the public and saw a lot more donations because of it.

“Last year we were able to do it, we had 200 plungers and raised about $35,000. Right now, we have about 250 plungers and we’ve raised close to $40,000 and our goal was $35,000 and we passed that and hopefully, we’ll get up to 45 by the time we’re done,” Duncan said.



The crowd was filled with people of all ages, with experienced plungers and first-timers like Kalie Shepard who was jumping with family.

“Some friends of mine have done it and it’s for a great cause so I figured I might as well join in,” she said. “I feel a little bit better that there’s so many people but I’m still kind of nervous because it’s freezing.”

Others were glad to continue a tradition of giving back. Jesse Meston and his friend Benjamin Lee were diving into the spirit by dressing up for their fifth year.

“We like to do stupid things, we’ve been doing that as long as we’ve known each other. So, we thought why not jump in the cold and add to that,” said Meston.

“We have friends who have kids that participate in the Special Olympics so raising money for the Special Olympics of Michigan is awesome,” said Lee.

The weekend-long celebration continues with another polar plunge at Lansing’s Jackson Field on Sunday.