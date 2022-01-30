GALLERY: Special Olympics Michigan Polar Plunge returns to Lansing with a splash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Sunday kicks off another annual year of Michigan’s Polar Plunge in Lansing. It’s the largest fundraiser for The Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI).

The fundraiser is a series of events where people brave the cold and plunge into pools to support athletes of SOMI who work hard each day. These athletes are breaking stigmas and barriers to help create more diversity in sports.

The group hosted over 30 polar plunges in-person and online with a goal to raise over $1 million in funds. The money that is raised by plungers will help SOMI provide year-round training and services to athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.

The Lansing plunge is one of 24 being held around the state in one weekend. It’s also the city’s first after in-person after last year’s plunge was held online due to COVID concerns.

Here is a firsthand look at the community supporting this cause: