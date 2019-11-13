Garth Brooks to play at Ford Field

DETROIT — Garth Brooks will be taking the stage for the first time at Ford Field, DLI Entertainment announced today.

His concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 and it is his only stadium tour date in Michigan.

According to Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), he is the best-selling solo album artist in the U.S. He is also the only artist who has had seven of his albums reached diamond status in the U.S.

Tickets start at $94.95 and go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and people can purchase up to eight tickets.