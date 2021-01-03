Gary Peter Sworn in for the Second Term in the U.S. Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Senator Gary Peters was sworn into his second term for the United States Senate.

One of Senator Peters future goals is to work on a bipartisan legislation and bring unity to the Senate.

“There has not been a democratic member of the Senate as a freshman in the first term that has had as many bills authored and signed into law,” Peters stated,” and the reason for that success is that I work on a bipartisan basis.”

Senator Peters also stated once he starts his second term, he wants to combat the pandemic. He said he will increase the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Plus, provide aid to families struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have an obligation under the Constitution to represent everybody in the state,” Peters said.”That is what I will do. It is what I have done the last six years and will continue to do in the next six years.”

Michigan will not have another Senate seat up for grabs until 2024.