WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — Sen. Gary Peters has introduced a bipartisan bill that aims to improve coordination between federal and local governments regarding PFAS exposure.

Peters’ bill would create a group within the White House Office of Management and Budget that would improve coordination between state and local governments addressing PFAS contamination.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that are used in a wide variety of products that can lead to health issues.

Exposure to PFAS can cause an increased risk of cancer, damage to the immune system, birth defects, fertility issues, thyroid disease, liver disease and more.

Michigan has the highest number of contaminated PFAS sites in the country. PFAS has been found in every Great Lake, and around two million Michiganders have been exposed to PFAS in their drinking water.

“The federal government must do a better job of coordinating with states, tribes, and local communities when they are working to clean up harmful PFAS chemicals that continue to affect the health and safety of service members, first responders, and entire communities in Michigan and across the nation, “ said Peters in a press release. “This bipartisan bill will help improve communication and coordination efforts across every level of government to ensure there is a more comprehensive approach to cleaning up existing sites and preventing future contamination.”