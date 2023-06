A Lansing police vehicle blocks the road on the corner of Saginaw and Larch Streets.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has closed Saginaw and Larch Streets on Friday afternoon due to a gas leak.

The corner of Saginaw and Larch Street has been blocked by Lansing police vehicles since around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Drivers should adjust their travel routes to avoid that area.

6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.