Gas leak leads to discovery of bear family under house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WLNS) – Utility workers were investigating a gas leak at a Tennessee home when they had to take a break.

They had to call wildlife officials for assistance when they discovered a family of bears sleeping under the house.

A utility crew was under the foundation of the house when it came across the body of a large bear.

Eventually wildlife officials were able to get the bear out of the home, but three cubs were left behind.

Currently, the Appalachian Bear Rescue team is hoping to find a new mother for the young bears.