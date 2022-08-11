LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave in Lansing.

According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area.

The gas leak required an immediate evacuation of “a block, or block and a half,” an LPD officer told 6 News.

The evacuation was still ongoing as of 7:20 p.m. on Thursday. Consumers Energy is aware of the problem and is working to solve it.

According to Consumers, gas is expected to be shut off by 9:30 or 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Those in the affected area may not have gas overnight but may be able to return home once the gas is off.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.