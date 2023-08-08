LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police confirm it assisted the Lansing Fire Department in setting up a perimeter around a natural gas main leak in the downtown area.

The affected by this gas leak was between West Kalamazoo St and I-496 along South Butler Blvd. As of 2:50 p.m., police confirmed the gas main – described as a 4″ medium pressure line – was turned off by Consumers Energy.

Lansing Fire tells 6 News it was a Consumer’s Energy crew that caused the leak and called it into law enforcement. A fire spokesman said 16 apartments were evacuated for a short time between 2 and 3 Tuesday afternoon.

Gas main leak near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

Gas main leak near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

Gas main leak near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

This is a developing story, this story will be updated as information is confirmed.