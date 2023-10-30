LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spooky season is here, the air is cold again in Michigan, and gas prices have continued to trend down over the last several weeks. AAA is reporting Monday that the average price in Michigan is at $3.31 per gallon.

At an average of $49 for a 15-gallon tank, Michiganders will be paying about $29 less for a tank than they were at 2022’s peak price in June last year. Average gas prices in Michigan are down by 9 cents per gallon since last week, 37 cents since last month and 65 cents since this time last year, according to AAA.

Gas Buddy reported Monday that average gas prices in Lansing have fallen by 12 cents in the last week and that Lansing’s average price Monday is at $3.26 per gallon. Lansing drivers are paying about 73 cents less per gallon than one year ago.

Meanwhile, the gas prices across Lansing are varying considerably. Gas Buddy reported that the cheapest price in Lansing was at $3.02 per gallon, while the most expensive was at $3.89 per gallon–a difference of 87 cents.

For its part, the national average price of diesel fell by 3.4 cents in the last week, standing at $4.43 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy compiled a list of historical Oct. 30 gas prices in Lansing, going back 10 years:

Oct. 30, 2022: $3.99/gallon (U.S. average: $3.72/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2021: $3.26/gallon (U.S. average: $3.39/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2020: $1.98/gallon (U.S. average: $2.12/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2019: $2.36/gallon (U.S. average: $2.61/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2018: $2.71/gallon (U.S. average: $2.80/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2017: $2.52/gallon (U.S. average: $2.46/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2016: $2.10/gallon (U.S. average: $2.20/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2015: $2.27/gallon (U.S. average: $2.18/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2014: $3.03/gallon (U.S. average: $3.00/gallon)

Oct. 30, 2013: $3.36/gallon (U.S. average: $3.26/gallon)

Lower demand for gas, along with declining oil prices, is contributing to the continued decline in prices at the pump, AAA reported. West Texas Intermediate’s price increased by $1.65 at the close of Wednesday’s formal commodity trading session, in part due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate soon. Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration reported that the total domestic crude supply increased by 1.4 million barrels.