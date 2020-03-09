Gas prices continue to fall as Coronavirus fears escalate

Dearborn, Mich. (WLNS)

Gas prices in Lansing are dropping again — last week, gas prices dropped 11.3 cents compared to the week prior.

Lansing drivers are now paying an average of $2.11 per gallon according to Gas Buddy’s survey of 177 stations.

“It’s been an unprecedented week, one in which oil majors Russia and Saudi Arabia saw anything but eye-to-eye on lowering oil production, leading crude oil prices to plummet 20% in Sunday evening trade, combined with COVID-19 fears escalating, and gas prices have nowhere to go but down and like a rock,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas in Lansing is currently going for $1.92 per gallon while the most expensive gas costs $2.59 per gallon — a difference of 67 cents per gallon.

In the state, the lowest price of gas is $1.81/gallon while the highest is $3.00/gallon, a difference of $1.19/gallon.

And across the entire country, the cheapest gas is $0.61/g while the most expensive is $4.87/gal.

“Oil has now seen its value cut nearly in half after Iran tensions inflamed prices months ago and it doesn’t immediately look like it will get any better.”



Neighboring areas outside of Lansing whose gas prices are also dropping include:

Ann Arbor- $2.33/g, down 9.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.43/g.

Flint- $2.17/g, down 13.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.31/g.

Grand Rapids- $2.14/g, down 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.25/g.



