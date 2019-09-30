Gas prices decline 12 cents in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich., – AAA reports Michigan drivers are paying 12 cents less compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.62 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 3 cents less than this time last month and 37 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports motorists are paying an average of $39 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is $8 less than when prices were their highest last May.

Pump prices are continuing to stabilize for the majority of motorists, following the release of new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 500,000 bbl to 230.2 million bbl, according to its report for the week ending on September 20. Imports of gasoline, which surged from 500,000 b/d to 800,000 b/d last week, helped domestic gas stocks to grow.

While gas demand rebounded from 8.9 million b/d to 9.3 million b/d last week, growing gasoline stocks have helped to put downward pressure on pump prices after oil prices surged in response to attacks on two Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

“With the switch to a cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline, we may likely continue to see pump prices decline,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.70 per gallon, about 7 cents less than last week’s average and about 27 cents less than this same time last year.

