LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Lansing are up by almost 20 cents since last week. But at an average of $2.93 per gallon in the Capital City, it still shouldn’t be too expensive to top off your tank for these sub-freezing temperatures.

Gas prices have been on a downward trend for several months now–especially the last month. Even as the average price in Lansing is up by 19.7 cents per gallon, it’s still 8.9 cents lower than one month ago and 28.5 cents lower than one year ago, according to new statistics from GasBuddy.

FILE – Gas pumps are shown Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Madison, Ga. Drivers in the U.S. and Europe are getting a break from the record-high pump prices they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been enduring relentless inflation and were used to lower prices. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Historical gas prices for the last 10 January 15ths in Lansing indicate that this is the lowest average price on this day since pandemic times (2021).

More interesting than that–at $3.36, the average price of gas in Lansing on this day 10 years ago was 43 cents higher per gallon than today’s average price.

Gas prices for Lansing on January 15–last 10 years:

January 15, 2023: $3.22/gallon (U.S. Average: $3.28/gallon)

January 15, 2022: $3.09/gallon (U.S. Average: $3.30/gallon)

January 15, 2021: $2.33/gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39/gallon)

January 15, 2020: $2.51/gallon (U.S. Average: $2.56/gallon)

January 15, 2019: $2.14/gallon (U.S. Average: $2.24/gallon)

January 15, 2018: $2.71/gallon (U.S. Average: $2.53/gallon)

January 15, 2017: $2.39/gallon (U.S. Average: $2.34/gallon)

January 15, 2016: $1.69/gallon (U.S. Average: $1.92/gallon)

January 15, 2015: $1.90/gallon (U.S. Average: $2.07/gallon)

January 15, 2014: $3.36/gallon (U.S. Average: $3.30/gallon)

The U.S. Energy Information Administration attributes that 2014 price to especially cold temperatures in the first three months of 2014. “With colder-than-normal temperatures in January through March, residential and commercial demand for natural gas increased, raising prices at most trading locations,” the EIA reported. “The increased demand also led to record-breaking natural gas storage withdrawals at the beginning of the year.”

As for this day in 2024–experts attribute the hike since last week to international market volatility.

“While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon,” De Haan said. “We’ll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move.”



