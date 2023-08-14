LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that Michigan’s average gasoline prices hit a new high for 2023 for a second straight week.

Gas prices in Michigan currently average about $3.92 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is higher than the current national average of about $3.85 per gallon.

The price for gas is even higher in Lansing, with the average price per gallon at $3.96.

The Jackson area currently has some of the highest average prices in the state, with regular unleaded costing $3.97 per gallon.

A month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in Michigan was $3.55.

We are approaching the price of gasoline this time last year, when the average for Michigan was $3.95 per gallon, and the national average was slightly higher at $3.96 per gallon.

For more information on gas prices in your area, visit AAA’s website.