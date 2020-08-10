Gas prices jump at the pump for Lansing area drivers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have risen 15.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.
Gas prices in Lansing are 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are now 34.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.93 while the most expensive is $2.29. The lowest price in the state today is $1.85 while the highest is $3.29.
“Gas prices have remained in very familiar territory for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand fell slightly last week, keeping oil prices confined as forces prevent it from falling under $39 but also from breaching $42 per barrel. However, as summer begins to fade, demand recovery may be limited, and there’s a possibility we may see more downside potential in the last quarter of the year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16. The national average is down 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 47.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The price of gas in Ann Arbor is now $2.21, up 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.11. Prices are climbing in Flint to $2.16, up 12.2 cents per gallon in the past week. In Grand Rapids the price of gas climbed 10.9 cents per gallon to $2.15.