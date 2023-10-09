LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week may be the time to make your way to the pump, as the average price per gallon in Michigan is down by 13 cents since last week, according to AAA. That means gas prices are down by 6 cents from this time last month and by 77 cents from this time last year.

If you go in for a full, 15-gallon tank of gasoline Monday, you’ll be paying an average price of $53 – that’s about $25 less than you’d have paid at last year’s peak gasoline price in June 2022.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand has dropped from $8.62 to $8.01 barrels per day. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline stocks have increased by 6.5 million barrels of crude. The combination of growing supply with declining demand has pushed down prices at the pump, AAA said.

Across the state, the most expensive gas price averages are in Jackson ($3.67), Marquette ($3.65) and Lansing ($3.64)–but trends may be continuing in your favor.

“Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices since July,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to decline, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.”

The best deals on gas this week can be found in metro Detroit ($3.54), Benton Harbor ($3.55) and Flint ($3.57).