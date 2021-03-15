Gas prices skyrocket as vaccine rollout boosts economy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices have sky-rocketed here in Michigan to their highest point in two years.

Rates are up more than 75 cents per gallon from this same time last year and there’s two main reasons for that. The first, is the vaccine rollout — it has sent a jolt into the markets and the economy and the oil industry, which is generally slow-moving, is now trying to play catch up.

The second reason, is simple supply and demand.

“Economics 101,” said Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy. “Americans are now driving or at least filling up their tanks at the highest pace since the pandemic started…that’s not being met by an increase in oil production.”

That’s one big reason gas prices jumped 34 cents from this same time last month. Last year was brutal on the oil industry — demand plummeted, tens of thousands of jobs were cut and prices fell off a cliff — but now things are turning around.

Since the vaccine rollout picked up, more cars are on the road and demand has sky rocketed

in essence, the economy is recovering too quickly for the slow moving oil industry.

“It correlated almost precisely to the time vaccines started to be released… we’ve returned to growth so quickly that it’s almost caught them by surprise,” De Haan said. “Oil is very boom and bust cycle. It takes a long time to pick up the pieces.”

That’s not to mention the power outages in Texas last month. De Haan says that alone is responsible for about a 20-cent increase. Add to it that OPEC — oil producing and exporting countries — extended production cuts for another month and this trend will very likely continue.

“They’ll meet again in two more weeks to decide the fate of oil production in April,” De Haan said. “If they don’t raise production it’s going to be bad news not only for motorists in North America but across the globe as things heat back up.”

De Haan says gas prices will jump above the three-dollar mark by next month and he expects them to stay that way through the summer. While that’s bad news for wallets, it’s good news for the fight against Covid-19.

“That is a positive economic indicator, I don’t like paying more but it is a sign that demand is recovering and that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” De Haan said. “When we get in our cars, (it means) we have money to do so, we have places to go and that means the economy is recovering.”