LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After the biggest one-week increase in gas prices to end the year…2021 is looking better as gas prices across the state of Michigan dropped five cents since the beginning of last week.

Motorists are now paying an average price of $2.22 per gallon of unleaded regular gas.

This comes out to drivers dropping $33 on average every time they stop at the gas station.

The national average for regular unleaded fuel is $2.26 in most parts of the country.