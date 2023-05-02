General Mills has recalled two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two and five-pound bags.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Mills has voluntarily recalled some of its two, five and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recalled bags of flour have “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

They’ve been recalled because of they could possibly contain salmonella infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

The recall applies to two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five and 10-pound bags, and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two and five-pound bags.

The company has requested that people dispose of the recalled flour product if they have it.

Customers who have bought it can contact General Mills at 1-800-230-8103.

No other Gold Medal Flour products are affected by the recall.

Additionally, people should not consume any raw product made with flour, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control warn.

Salmonella Infantis is killed by heating through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling flour products.

People should clean all surfaces, hands and utensils after contact with flour or dough, the FDA said.

About 1.35 million cases of salmonella infantis infection occur annually in the United States, the CDC estimates.

People who may have bought the recalled products can view the affected products and date codes by clicking here.