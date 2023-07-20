General Motors has awarded $175,000 in Community Impact Grants to six Lansing-area nonprofits.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors has given $175,000 to six Lansing area nonprofits as part of its Community Impact Grants program.

The six local groups are among 157 nonprofits across GM’s United States manufacturing communities, to which the company is distributing a total of $3 million in grants.

These local nonprofits received grants:

United Way of South Central Michigan, to support its LaunchPAD program for college and career access.

Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, in support of its STEM program.

Impression 5 Science Center, to purchase and upgrade materials for STEM programming, as well as scholarships.

Origami, for drivers with disabilities and driver rehabilitation .

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, for increasing access to STEM learning to economically disadvantaged Girl Scouts in Ingham and Saginaw Counties

Woldumar Nature Center, for Eco Green, a year-round water quality program.

“Our team contributes to local charities through personal donations and volunteer efforts. I appreciate their enthusiasm and hard work to make each volunteer activity a fantastic event to build upon the great work of these organizations in our community,” said Satya Veerapaneni, Lansing Delta Township Assembly Executive Plant Director.