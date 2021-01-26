General Motors donation helping animals at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors and its Flint Metal Center are collaborating to help out some animals in need at the Potter Park Zoo.

The company is donating approximately 1,5000 feet of used fire hoses which will be repurposed into puzzles and toys.

The animals that will benefit the most are the spider monkeys, sea otters and an endangered siberian tiger.

The code of the National Fire Protection Association states that fire hoses must be replaced every five years.

This allows the company to reuse old material while giving the animals some much needed enrichment items.