General Motors drops out of the lawsuit against California emissions standards

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors is backing out of a lawsuit against California’s strict auto emissions regulations, and is urging other automakers to do the same.

That lawsuit was filed by the White House and seeks to remove the state’s ability to set its own emissions guidelines. California gained that ability in the 1970s to help it fight air pollution in cities.

Several automakers, including GM, Fiat Chrysler, and Toyota joined the Trump administration in seeking to remove that ability. Others, including Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, and Subaru, joined the lawsuit in support of California.

On Thursday, General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced in a letter to environmental groups that she would no longer support the White House in that lawsuit. She says the company agrees with President-Elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand the use of electric vehicles.

GM announced last week that it was testing new battery chemistry that the company expects will bring the cost of electric vehicles on par with gasoline cars within five years.