WATCH: General Motors makes $2 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, Delta Twp. plant gets $100 Million

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS/AP)—General Motors plans to spend $2 billion to convert its Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant into a third U.S. site to build electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker also says it will spend another $153 million to upgrade five Michigan factories for future vehicles.

The company will build the Cadillac Lyriq, a small electric SUV at the Spring Hill factory. GM said Tuesday that gasoline-powered Cadillac SUVs will continue to be built at the plant, and it will also will get additional unspecified electric vehicles.

The Lyriq is due in showrooms late in 2022. It’s among 20 electric models the company plans to sell globally by 2023.

The investments aren’t expected to create any new jobs, but will help keep existing ones.