General Motors to resume North American assembly of full-sized trucks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) General Motors is resuming its assembly of full-sized trucks, including two plants in Michigan.
“We can confirm that all three of GM’s full-size truck plants in North America will return to full production on Monday, August 2 after briefly being impacted for one-week due to the global semiconductor shortage,” GM said in a press release.
The Flint Assembly plant will resume full production on August 2alongside the Lansing Delta Township plant.
The Lansing plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave line of trucks, and the Flint plant builds the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD line of trucks.
The following is a list of plants and their trucks provided by GM.
- Flint Assembly (Michigan), Silao Assembly (Mexico) and Ft. Wayne Assembly (Indiana) will all resume full production on Monday, August 2.
- Flint operated on only one shift the week of July 26 and builds the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks.
- Both Silao and Ft. Wayne were down the week of July 26.
- Ft. Wayne builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 models. Silao builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Cheyenne (for Mexico) and GMC Sierra 1500.
- Lansing Delta Township Assembly (Michigan),Spring Hill Assembly (Tennessee) and Ramos Assembly (Mexico) will all add an additional week of downtime (week of August 2).
- All three plants had been scheduled to resume production Monday, August 2 and have been down since Monday, July 19.
- Ramos builds the Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Equinox.
- Lansing Delta Township builds the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave.
- Spring Hill builds the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia.
- San Luis Potosi Assembly (Mexico) will add an additional three weeks of downtime (weeks of August 2, August 9 and August 16).
- San Luis Potosi had been scheduled to resume production Monday, August 2 and has been down since Monday, July 19.
- San Luis Potosi builds the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.
- Fairfax Assembly will take an additional four weeks of downtime (weeks of August 23, August 30, September 6 and September 13).
- Fairfax had been scheduled to resume production August 23.
- Production of Cadillac XT4 (only) will resume at Fairfax on September 20.
- Chevrolet Malibu production will remain down.