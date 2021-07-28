General Motors to resume North American assembly of full-sized trucks

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from 2020 and 2021. .(General Motors via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) General Motors is resuming its assembly of full-sized trucks, including two plants in Michigan.

“We can confirm that all three of GM’s full-size truck plants in North America will return to full production on Monday, August 2 after briefly being impacted for one-week due to the global semiconductor shortage,” GM said in a press release.

The Flint Assembly plant will resume full production on August 2alongside the Lansing Delta Township plant.

The Lansing plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave line of trucks, and the Flint plant builds the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD line of trucks.

