LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Genesee County Sheriff officials are urgently seeking the whereabouts of a missing couple.

Sheriff Chris Swanson took to Facebook Tuesday night to announce Kelly McWirther, 60, and Steven Higgins, 57, have been missing for “several days.”

“We believe there is foul play involved,” Swanson says in the video. He is urging anyone who has seen the couple call 911.

Flushing couple missing for ‘several days.’ Foul play is suspected. (WLNS)

In addition, Swanson says they are seeking information about a gray 2009 Ford F-150, license plate 8PBJ46. Both rear quarter panels are rusted and there are chrome running boards. He’s asking anyone with information on the truck to call 911.