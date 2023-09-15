LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Genesee County man has been charged for allegedly sending threatening text messages to UAW President Shawn Fain.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged a Davison Township with two felonies for allegedly sending threatening text messages to Fain, Leyton’s office announced Friday.

31-year-old Zachary David White’s charges include false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony.

White allegedly sent Fain a series of threatening text messages on Fain’s cell phone at about 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an investigative report from Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

“I am not going to second-guess Mr. White’s intentions, nor am I going to view his

messages as idle threats,” said Leyton. “Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law.”

White will be arraigned on the charges in the 67th District Court in Flint.