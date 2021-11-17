Genessee County man convicted of killing his wife with heroin-laced cereal

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – A Davison man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in relation to the September 2014 death of his wife.

According to testimony, Jason Thomas Harris, 47, gave his wife a bowl of cereal and then left for work.

Christina Ann Thompson, 36, was described as having trouble grasping the spoon and was then taken to bed by her husband.

Harris told police that Thompson was not responding to texts or calls, subsequently asking his neighbor to check on her. The neighbor found Christina dead in her bed.

Investigation showed traces of heroin in her blood, which led officials to rule her death as an accidental overdose.

Christina’s family told Davison Police that she had never used drugs and that they felt further investigations were necessary.

A sample of Christina’s breast milk was that was frozen for her infant child tested negative for any controlled substances.

This was the first time breast milk was tested in a Michigan criminal case as evidence of a crime.

Harris’ brother and sister also told police that Jason had made comments about “getting rid” of his wife.

Two weeks after Christina’s death, a woman from Rhode Island that Jason had been texting moved into Jason’s home.

Harris also received $120,000 in life insurance from Christina’s death.

Police were investigating the case for around two years until Michigan State Police took over the case in August 2016, per the request of Christina’s parents.

In August 2019, Genesee County Medical Examiners changed the cause of death from an accident to a homicide which allowed police to pursue a murder charge.

“This was a very tragic case and my heart goes out to the family and friends of Christina Harris for their terrible loss,” said Prosecutor David Leyton.

“The circumstances of this case make for a unique story and garner headlines in the media but, at the core of it, a family is mourning the loss of their loved one and, I can only hope that today’s verdict will help them with closure as they continue to grieve and they can feel some sense of comfort in knowing that justice under the law has been served,” continued Leyton.

In addition to the murder charge, Harris faces charges of solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Harris faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, with sentencing scheduled for Dec. 10.