Genoa Township votes down rezoning for asphalt plant

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – After much debate, Genoa township officials voted down a proposed rezoning request to make way for an expanded asphalt plant project. The meeting went late into Monday night with dozens of citizens voicing their concerns.

“From health issues to pollution to change in traffic patterns potentially raising our taxes here and decreasing the value of the home, it’s just alarming all around,” said Suzanne Kowalski, a resident opposed to plant.

She was one of the hundred residents that crowded Community Bible Church. Many shared her concerns over environmental problems and health consequences from a potential new asphalt plant by Lansing based Capital Asphalt.

As many shared their concerns both online and in person, representatives of the company tried to refute the claims. One representative said the plant would be state-of-the-art and make way for better asphalt production.

“America has to progress to survive. It has to allow newer and more efficient and more clean plants in,” said Jerry Kyckelhahn, representing Capital Asphalt.

The recommendation from the planning commission would have changed two adjacent lots of land-zoned for industrial, to a industrial planned district. Yet board members pointed to pieces of the project that did not comply with township requirements.

Township officials said the proposal gave the town the opportunity to negotiate with possible developers in an effort to benefit the community.

Treasurer Robin Hunt said the project had a 86 foot smoke stack when 30 foot stacks are allowed by the township. She went on to say that the limit for above ground storage of hazardous waste and fuel was 300 gallons. The project plan requested storage of 1,000 gallons of fuel, 2,000 gals. of tack and more than 1 million gallons of other chemicals.

She said in exchange of using building materials that deviate from building standards, the township would get a 66 foot connection road and a watermain connection between Victory Drive and Toddiem Drive. She said that the road did not meet requirement of connecting to a county primary road.

“On those specifics alone, I can not support this IPD,” Hunt said.

Others pushed backed, sighting health and environmental concerns.

“Asthma is a problem, silicosis is a problem. I don’t want my kids in that situation. I’ve never been an advocate, only a scientist,” said Donna Kashian, who was opposing the plant. “Yes, smoke stacks are an eye sore but what comes with these stacks are the pollutants and that is a problem,” she said.

Township officials made note of the large displeasure in the crowd.

“We have received hundreds of emails stating that this is not what our residents want. I received three emails that would like to see this project. So, I can not support this either,” said Township board member Diana Lowe.

After two and a half hours, the township voted to deny the recommendation. The company still has the option to appeal the decision or submit a new request to the planning commission. From there, it could be back on the agenda.