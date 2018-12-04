George H.W. Bush being remembered in Mid-Michigan for giving back to the community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - George Herbert Walker Bush will be remembered by many people for his time in the oval office, but for some people right here in Mid-Michigan, he will be remembered for his time giving back to the community.

The Point of Light foundation was founded by George H.W. Bush and promotes volunteerism and giving back to the public. For one Michigan State Representative, he had a special bond with the 41st President.

"I know there are many other people that were closer to him and more engaged with him, but I got to see that type of non-profit side and that's something I've focused my career on so it's nice to see that connection," State Representative for the 69th District, Sam Singh.

Singh added that the Point of Light mission to give back, is what he has built his life around.

"The points of light foundation if something that is instrumental in my career and so that organization and helping that organization promote more volunteers across the country was something that I learned from and something that is core to my belief," said Singh.

Former Government John Engler also came out with a statement remembering the former president.

"George Bush taught us about "a thousand points of light." His life showed us he truly was the brightest light of all," said Engler.