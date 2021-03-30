Georgia’s new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits

African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson announces a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. products outside the Georgia Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Atlanta. Jackson says Coca-Cola and other large Georgia companies haven’t done enough to oppose restrictive voting bills that Georgia lawmakers were debating as Jackson spoke (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) – Critics of Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law have issued fresh calls to boycott some of the state’s largest businesses.

Leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Georgia are sending a letter to 90,000 parishioners.

The letter calls for a boycott of Georgia’s largest companies if they don’t speak out more forcefully against the law.

The pressure comes a day after a group of advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the law.

A lawsuit filed Sunday asks a judge to find that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act and to block state officials from enforcing it.

