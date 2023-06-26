LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new space that will feature several different restaurants is coming to the Knapp’s Centre in downtown Lansing.

Come hungry, that’s Anke Grace’s advice when you’re headed to her restaurant, which will be known as The German Place.

It will be located in the Macotta Club on the first floor of the Knapp’s Centre.

Grace says she wants her customers to have an authentic German restaurant experience, even planning to bring a chef over from Germany.

“This is just the German way,” Grace said.

She came to the United States in 2015, before that she operated a restaurant in Germany.

Though a few business plans fell through before landing on the Macotta Club location, Grace said she’s glad to finally get her foot in the door.

She said she’s excited to create a family business that can continue after she retires.

“I want to give something to my children so they can have a very good future,” Grace said.

The German Place is expected to open in the Macotta Club next year.