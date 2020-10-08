“Get a Checkup from the Neck Up” Campaign launches in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Easterseals Michigan is launching its “Get a Checkup from the Neck Up” Campaign today to observe National Depression Screening Day.

The screening is a quick and reliable way for an individual to determine if they see a Behavioral Health Professional.

Officials say more than 50 percent of Americans stated that their mental health has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easterseal’s goal is for at least one thousand people to check in on their mental health.

The all day event will run in nine locations across the state.