“Get a Checkup from the Neck Up” Campaign launches in Michigan

News
Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Easterseals Michigan is launching its “Get a Checkup from the Neck Up” Campaign today to observe National Depression Screening Day.

The screening is a quick and reliable way for an individual to determine if they see a Behavioral Health Professional.

Officials say more than 50 percent of Americans stated that their mental health has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easterseal’s goal is for at least one thousand people to check in on their mental health.

The all day event will run in nine locations across the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan