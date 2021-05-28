Get paid to live in the Keweenaw Peninsula and teach for the Summer

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Hancock Schools are looking for teachers. They have put out a nationwide call for educators.

“We’ve talked to our teachers and some of them need a break. And we get that. We still need to move forward and that’s why we came up with going outside the area to find teachers who are interested in coming into the area,” said Steve Patchin, Superintendent for Hancock Schools.

They are looking for teachers from elementary up to high school level experience.

“We need to re-imagine what Summer looks like. That’s why we’re doing these morning sessions Monday through Thursday. Parents are telling them if they get out on the beach or out in the wild for the second half of the day. If they still get a three day weekend to be at camp, they are okay with that.”

Teachers will be paid around $35/hour, plus a $1,000 stipend, and they’ll have place to stay using the dorms at Finlandia University.

“I thought why don’t we just use those rooms for the teachers who are interested in coming up. I mean who wouldn’t want to come to the U.P.?”

The Summer program is about helping students either make up credits, get ahead, or just to make sure they aren’t falling behind. Patchin said there’s more to it.

“We’re rolling into a whole different Summer where it’s not just the academics. But it’s a social-emotional piece. The worst thing to happen to these kids was bouncing them in and out of school. Whether it be quarantining or when they shut us down for two weeks in September and October.”

The last day of the regular school year is Friday, June 11. The program runs June 21 to August 12. One of the goals is to reverse the feelings of isolation and to help students feel connected.

“When you bring fresh ideas in, sometimes you get a re-energizing. It’s almost like a chemical reaction, like percolating.

Numerous applicants from lower Michigan, Connecticut, Ohio and Minnesota, Arkansas, and even a couple from Florida. Calls and emails have been coming in every day.

Patchin said some teachers might just come for the Summer, but hopefully, this program can be used to help recruit.

“We’ve got to find creative ways, especially in a small community to attract these teachers up. What better way to try the place out before you come here. Honestly, I want people to come and try this place out. If they don’t end up in my school , there’s six districts within 50 miles and hopefully it will benefit somebody else.”