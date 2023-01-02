LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a new year, and with that comes the opportunity to set intentions and to try something new.

New Age beliefs and metaphysical practices might just be a way to tap into that inner magic.

Not following any scientific criteria, the logic of “energy” and “vibrations” is a manifestation of what anthropologist James Frazer calls “contagious magic.”

Now that it’s 2023, how can we bring this “magic” into the New Year?

Connie Ranshaw, astrologer and owner of Coyote Wisdom, said other metaphysical objects can be used to restore a sense of peace and purpose going into the new year.

She said using tarot cards can occasionally help remind people to have fun, among other things.

“The stones remind us to stay in ourselves, if I can just keep the stone and I’m in traffic it’ll calm me down,” Ranshaw said, “Anything that brings you back to ‘self,’ because really it’s all about you.”

There is a growing metaphysical significance in popular culture.

According to the Pew Research Center, 4 out of 10 Americans believe in psychics and that spiritual energy can be found in physical objects.

Additionally, roughly 6 out of 10 American adults accept at least one New Age belief, including reincarnation, astrology, psychics and the presence of spiritual energy.

Ranshaw said that for her, it is less scientific and more of a personal exploration.

“It’s not science, but it’s about keeping my center so I don’t float away,” she says.

Ranshaw believes that 2023 will be more focused on self-discovery.

“I think it will start a little bit bumpy and then we’ll level out some and a lot of things will happen to bring [people] back into themselves,” said Ranshaw.