GEYER'S GARDEN: Protecting your trees from Gypsy Moths

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Some of the most unwelcome visitors to Michigan's trees each year are gypsy moths.

This is the time of year to treat for those destructive moths that can strip a tree of all its leaves.

In this week's Geyer's Garden, WLNS Meteorologist Jim Geyer stops in East Lansing where efforts to control the moth populations are set to begin.

Jim has what you need to know about gypsy moths in the video above.