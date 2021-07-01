Geyer’s Garden: How the recent heavy rains and hail have affected gardens

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The recent bouts of inclement weather has taken a toll on local gardens and lawns. Jim Geyer is here for you with a breakdown of how the rain can damage plants.

The heavy flooding can cause plants to be overwatered or even drown. Keeping plants in standing water can do long-lasting damage.

The overabundance of water can also lead to fungi growing and infecting your plants. If you see fungi, it’s best to give them airflow and treat the problem right away. Tomatoes have also seen an uptick in blossom end rot. Calcium sprays can help with blossom end rot, but they need treatment ASAP.

Large bouts of rain can drain plants of necessary calcium.

For more tips, check out Geyer’s Garden in the full video above.