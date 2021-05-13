Geyer’s Garden: How to keep your plants looking fresh

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’ve had some flowers out for a while, they may start turning brown. What can you do to stop this?

One of the things you can do to keep your flowers fresh is to feed your flowers – heavily and regularly.

Annuals are going to need weekly feeding, sometimes even more.

Cutting your flowers back can also be helpful, even if it sounds counterintuitive, but it can keep the plant stronger and have them last longer. It can also result in even more flowers blooming.

Van Attas near Lansing frequently shears their plants before they go to market.

