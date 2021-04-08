Geyer’s Garden: How to prep your garden

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the weather warming up many are looking to their hands dirty and back in their garden. 6 News’ Jim Geyer is here for you to help you get ready for gardening season.

Geyer took a trip to local gardening store Van Attas and asked what you can do to prep your garden.

Fertilizing your garden is a great way to start the gardening season, especially when it’s been warm.

It’s also a good time to fertilize your lawn and trees, as well as lay down crabgrass preventer.

If you plan to apply crabgrass preventer, you should start now, as you only have a limited amount of time to get the preventer’s full effectiveness.

Is your lawn not looking up to snuff? Right now is the perfect time to put down some grass seed and clean up the damage that may have occurred this winter.

Looking for more gardening tips? Check out Geyer’s full interview above.